Howard C. Miskin, 89, of Great Neck, passed away on Aug. 25.

He was a beloved husband of 64 years to his wife, Lenore (nee Fox), and a loving father to Deborah (Zachary) Lobodzic, Cynthia (Avrum) Lapin, Leslie (Paul) Cunningham and Stephen (Denyse) Miskin. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Robert, Meghan and Kathryn Cunningham; Jennifer Lobodzic; Samuel and Jonathan Lapin; and Benjamin, Max and Hannah Miskin. He was the brother of Norman (Arleen) Miskin, son of the late Abraham and Mary Miskin, and son-in-law of the late Sally and Sigmund Fox. He was also a loving uncle and great uncle to many nieces and nephews.

A graduate of Purdue University with a BS in mechanical engineering with the highest distinction and a JD from Harvard Law School, Miskin was senior partner at the intellectual property law firm of Miskin & Tsui-Yip, LLP (formerly Stoll, Miskin & Badie).

He was extremely active in his Great Neck community, serving most recently as an associate village justice of Kings Point and former village justice of Great Neck. He was twice elected Mayor of Great Neck and worked in numerous other positions within the village.

Miskin was most proud of his work to convert the local private water company into a public Water Authority of Great Neck and became its first chairperson in 1989; he served as chairman and vice chairman until his retirement in 2016.

His enormous personality, wealth of selflessness and infectious laugh will be sorely missed by all who crossed his path.

Funeral services were held at Temple Beth-El on Sunday, Aug. 27.

Read also “Former Mayor Leaves A Legacy.”