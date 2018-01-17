How Silverstein Hebrew Academy Celebrated Hanukkah

Hanukkah was a festive occasion for students, teachers and parents at the Silverstein Hebrew Academy (SHA).

Throughout the holiday, students danced, sang songs and participated in educational presentations in which they shared the religious and cultural significance of the festival of lights with their peers.

Teachers and parents helped students create Hanukkah-themed crafts, and watched the children’s plays about the history and meaning of the holiday. During the celebrations, students lit menorah candles for each of the eight days. Following the celebrations, the children were able to take their projects home to share with their families.

Students also had the opportunity to demonstrate their kindness and character by celebrating a joint Hanukkah and Oneg Shabbat with residents at Atria Senior Living in Great Neck. This visit was organized by Rabbi Osher Kravitsky as part of SHA’s goal to help students develop personally and academically.

SHA’s mission is to combine a robust Jewish education with a rigorous secular curriculum for students in kindergarten through eighth grade. The importance of character education and giving back is core to the SHA philosophy and is included in every aspect of teaching. Learn more at www.shagn.org.