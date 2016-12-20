Holocaust Survivor Honored By MLFD And NCPD

During the Law and Order after the Holocaust program hosted by the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Nassau County (HTMC), Holocaust survivor George Oscar Lee was honored by the Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department (MLFD) and the Nassau County Police Department (NCPD) for his past heroic actions in creating a fire brigade and professionalizing the police force in the Föhrenwald Displaced Persons (DP) camp in Germany shortly after liberation.

On his second day in Föhrenwald, Lee saw smoke coming from one of the survivors’ apartments and ran in to extinguish the flames. Realizing that the camp lacked a fire brigade, he obtained permission to form one. He was also disappointed with the few ragtag residents who called themselves police and transformed them into a well-trained, professional police force. This was the first time that Lee was honored for what he did at Föhrenwald.

