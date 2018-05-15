Hilda Ackermann Drucker, 95, formerly of Great Neck, died peacefully on May 12.

A refugee from Nazi Germany in 1936, Hilda was a retired New York City public school teacher, a docent at the Nassau County Museum of Art, an avid bridge player, adventurous traveler, zealous reader with a relentless thirst for knowledge and information, lover of art and ballet, and maker of the best matzo ball soup on Earth.

She was devoted to her family, and her family to her, and she will be sorely missed.

The widow of Jack Drucker, Hilda is survived by three children, Barbara Robinson (Jeremy), David Drucker and Karen Stern (Cliff). She was a doting grandmother to Nick and Amy Robinson, Doug and Joanna Drucker and Jonathan Stern, and great grandmother to Alex, Eve and Fritz.

Funeral services will be held at Riverside Memorial Chapel, 76th Street and Amsterdam Avenue in New York City, on Wednesday, May 16, at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests than any donations may be sent to Doctors Without Borders or to the Hearing Loss Association of America.