Hear Historical Society’s LI Lighthouse Discussion

The next Great Neck Historical Society meeting will focus on Long Island’s lighthouses on Monday, May 22, at 7:30 p.m. at Great Neck House, 14 Arrandale Ave.

Long Island Lighthouse Association founding president Robert G. Müller, a noted author on the topic, will explore the light stations around Nassau, Suffolk, Queens and Brooklyn at the program, which is free and open to the public.

“We live on an island not only surrounded by water, but also surrounded by lighthouses,” said Historical Society President Alice Kasten. “Some are well known, like the Stepping Stones Lighthouse off of Kings Point and the Huntington Lighthouse, but many are not widely known. It will be good to learn about all of them.”

The presentation, Long Island Lighthouses: Past and Present, is based on Müller’s 2004 book of the same name. He also authored a book featuring historic postcards of New York State lighthouses.

A recipient of the U.S. Lighthouse Society’s 2005 Presidential Award for outstanding contributions to lighthouse preservation, Müller has also served as president of the East Islip Historical Society and vice president of the Long Island Authors Group. He is currently a National Parks Service volunteer at the Fire Island Lighthouse, a historical consultant on several lighthouse preservation projects, a board member of Concerned Long Island Mountain Bicyclists and serves on the Stepping Stones Lighthouse Preservation Committee.

For more information about the program, contact the Great Neck Historical Society at 516-288-6124 or visit www.greatneckhistorical.com.