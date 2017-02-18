Hats Off To The Brave Mail Carriers 

Last Thursday, everyone dealt with a snow storm that dumped more than 14 inches and did not end until mid afternoon. I was out all day, starting at 7 a.m. to shovel. Our villages, Town of North Hempstead and Nassau County had their hands full struggling to clear the roads, especially dead-end streets. What a pleasant surprise to see that our new mailman, Jonathan, after only several months on our route, has carried on the traditions of his longtime predecessor, Roland. Roland served the Lakeville community adjacent to Lakeville Elementary school by the Great Neck/Little Neck City Line. Many streets off of Concord Avenue were not plowed until the afternoon. Most neighbors had yet to venture outside to shovel both the driveway and sidewalk until after the snow had stopped. Despite all of these obstacles, Jonathan came through delivering our mail, just like Roland always did.

Being retired, I have come to enjoy not only our excellent local library system but also getting the mail six days a week. A day without Jonathan delivering the mail is a day without sunshine! I can fully appreciate the connection between senior citizens and the local mailman. Hats off to Jonathan and to all the other brave mail carriers who made their appointed rounds Thursday, despite many homes without cleared paths to the mailbox. Ditto for finding a spot to park the mail truck. You are all true unsung heroes. Welcome to our neighborhood, Jonathan. May your stay on our mail route be a long one!

—Larry Penner