Greater LI Running Club Championship Awards

Great Neck athletes Martha Delgado and Alex Schneider were presented with awards during the Greater Long Island Running Club’s Awards Night.

The 41-year-old Delgado received the prestigious Gladys Simonsen Memorial Award, which is presented annually to the Masters (age 40 plus) runner who has exhibited the most improvement in his or her running during the previous 12 months. She also was presented with the club’s Bronze Medal Award for being the third-place overall club finisher last year.

Schneider also was presented with a Most Improved Award, culminating a year that saw him hit the 2-hour, 50-minute mark in the New York City Marathon. Although Schneider is severely autistic and nonverbal, his love of running has proved amazingly therapeutic for him and his family.

“We are thrilled with the accomplishments of Martha and Alex and all our other club members over the year, and this evening presented a special opportunity to recognize ‘the best of the best,’” said Running Club President Mike Polansky, who is looking forward to the warm-weather running season and the Long Island Marathon this Sunday, May 6, at Eisenhower Park.