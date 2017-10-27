Great Neck Woman Arrested For DWI With 6-Year-Old Son In Car

By
Great Neck Record Staff
-
0
28

A Great Neck woman was arrested for DWI (Leandra’s Law) in Great Neck on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 10:31 p.m., according to the Nassau County Police Department Third Precinct.

A police officer initiated a traffic stop of a 2011 Honda CRV after observing the driver, Jacqueline Gallo, 37, passing through a red light on East Shore Road/Vista Hill Road and failing to maintain her lane. After pulling her over, the officer noticed that the East Shore Road resident was intoxicated and her 6-year-old son was in his car seat.

Gallo is being charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child younger than 15, endangering the welfare of child, DWI, DWI (BAC+.08 Misd) and multiple vehicle and traffic law violations. She was transported to a local hospital for a medical condition and will be arraigned when practical.

SHARE
Previous articlePlaza AutoFest Delights The Crowd
Great Neck Record Staff
Since 1908, the Great Neck Record has served the communities of Great Neck, Great Neck Estates, Great Neck Plaza, Kensington, Kings Point, Lake Success, Russell Gardens, Saddle Rock, Thomaston and the unincorporated areas as a source for local news and community events.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply