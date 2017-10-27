Great Neck Woman Arrested For DWI With 6-Year-Old Son In Car

A Great Neck woman was arrested for DWI (Leandra’s Law) in Great Neck on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 10:31 p.m., according to the Nassau County Police Department Third Precinct.

A police officer initiated a traffic stop of a 2011 Honda CRV after observing the driver, Jacqueline Gallo, 37, passing through a red light on East Shore Road/Vista Hill Road and failing to maintain her lane. After pulling her over, the officer noticed that the East Shore Road resident was intoxicated and her 6-year-old son was in his car seat.

Gallo is being charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child younger than 15, endangering the welfare of child, DWI, DWI (BAC+.08 Misd) and multiple vehicle and traffic law violations. She was transported to a local hospital for a medical condition and will be arraigned when practical.