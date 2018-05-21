Great Neck To Host 94th Annual Memorial Day Parade

The Great Neck Memorial Day Parade Committee will hold the 94th Annual Great Neck Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 28, at 9:30 a.m. to honor members of the United States military who have served to protect their country.

The parade will feature active and veteran members of all branches of U.S. military service, as well as local volunteers, marching down Middle Neck Road from Susquehanna Avenue to the Village Green.

Since 1924, the annual Great Neck Memorial Day Parade has been a celebrated Great Neck tradition, offering residents an opportunity to recognize members of the U.S. military for their sacrifice and service by cheering for them as they march through the community.

“In the spirit of this important national holiday, I remind all Great Neck residents that the true meaning of Memorial Day is to honor those who gave the full measure of devotion to our country,” said Great Neck Parade Committee Chair Louise M. McCann. “We are expecting a large, enthusiastic crowd of onlookers to cheer on the marchers. We look forward to seeing our families, friends and neighbors along the parade route for this incredibly special annual event.”

The parade will be held rain or shine under the auspices of the Gilliar-Norwill Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #372; Charles A. Fowler, Jr., American Legion Post #160; United States Merchant Marine Academy; Alert Engine, Hook, Ladder and Hose Co. #1, Inc.; Vigilant Engine and Hook and Ladder Co., Inc.; and the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Kings Point.

In addition to members of the military, the parade will also include delegations from local volunteer groups, including temples and churches, nonprofit organizations and student-based musical groups, marching to honor those who have given their lives to protect our nation’s freedoms.

United States military veterans from the Great Neck area are encouraged to participate and ride in a lead car at the head of the parade. All attending veterans will also be given a place of honor with special seating on the Village Green. Local Great Neck organizations are also encouraged to participate free of charge.

To reserve a seat for a veteran or to register a group to participate and march, contact Suzette Gray at grays@northhempsteadny.gov.

See who was chosen to be the grand marshal of the Great Neck Memorial Day Parade in next week’s issue of the Great Neck Record.