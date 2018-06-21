Great Neck South Golfer Advances To States

When the Nassau County Boys High School Golf Championships wrapped up at Bethpage State Park on May 23, Raymond Gresalfi, a Great Neck South junior, was one of only nine boys from the entire county to take a place on the Section VIII Boys Golf Team that advanced to the State Tournament at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Course on Cornell University’s campus in Ithaca on June 3 and 4.

Gresalfi has played on the Great Neck Boys Golf Team since he was in seventh grade. He advanced to the State Tournament during his freshman year and again this year as a junior. His coach, James Millevoi, from Great Neck South High School, accompanied him to Ithaca.

In addition to Gresalfi, Nassau County players at the NYSPHSAA Boys Golf State Championship included Adam Xiao and Chris Thompson from Manhasset High School, Christian Del Vecchio from Friends Academy, Max Von Son from Cold Spring Harbor High School, Gordon Gerstner from Long Beach High School, Saurav Bhasin from Plainview-Old Bethpage High School, Tim Na from Sewanhaka Central SD and Jonathan Kasday from Locust Valley High School.

Manhasset’s Xiao won the championship and the Section VIII team came in fifth place overall out of 11 teams. Gresalfi came in 37th of the 99 players.