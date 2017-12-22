Great Neck North Swim Team Highlights

The Great Neck North High School Varsity swim team had an away meet against Plainview-Old Bethpage High School this past week. In previous years, these two teams had very competitive meets.

The North team had great swims by Nelesh, Wellington, Brian Tsai and Cody. These swimmers put up great performances this week, including many top finishes against their opponent.

North first-place finishers included a 400-meter relay, a 100-meter backstroke, the 200 IM, the 200 relays and 100-meter butterfly.

Unfortunately, the arduous work was not enough to surpass the strong Plainview-Old Bethpage team this week.

Since this was the first meet of the season, it was simply the testing point for the North team. Coach Rodriquez of the North swim team assured, “The team will stay focused in practice and fix the flaws to win all the remaining games this season.”