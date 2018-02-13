Great Neck North Swim Team Highlights

The Great Neck North Varsity swimming team had its last meet of the season against South Side High School in Rockville Centre.

Of course, both teams wanted to make an impressive final statement for the year, so the two teams were ready for the challenge.

A senior for the South Side team had top finishes in the 500-meter freestyle, 100-meter butterfly and many other races, which put him at number one in the state. The Blazers were up against a very good team with many top swimmers.

Great Neck North teammates also had many swim times that were the best in the county, including Wellington Chen, Eric Cohen, Nilesh Ganguli, Raj Ganguli, Jonathan Kirshner, Yarn Nassir, Brian Tsai and a couple more.

The South Side squad was strong throughout the first half of the meet, but the North team was trying as best as it could to stay in the race. The first half wasn’t particularly bright for the Blazers, but Ganguli swam the 200 medley in record time, beating a 20-year-old best by less than a second.

The second half was dominated by the North team. Although teammates were putting in great swims, the deficit from the first half was too big to overcome.

Overall, this was an amazing meet by two great swim teams. For some of these swimmers, it’s not the end of the season. They will have their time to shine on the division, county, state and even national stages during upcoming weekends. Good luck to all.