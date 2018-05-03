Great Neck North Sports Highlights

The men’s golf team played against Friends Academy at the highly acclaimed Piping Rock Golf Course. Although Great Neck’s golf team is strong, Friends Academy simply has too many talented players and Great Neck wasn’t able to overcome the strong play by Friends Academy. Hopefully, Great Neck will be more successful at the three away games this upcoming week.

The Great Neck North JV tennis team played division rival Jericho this past week. There were exceptional performances by Great Neck’s first and second singles players, Zach Kashi and Mike. Both were able to dominate their respective matches. The doubles teams, with Jake Kimia and Ryan Sheena playing together and Coby Kavekeb and Benjamin Taied playing together, both had strong wins. This led to a 6-1 win over Jericho, but these two teams will meet again soon.

The Great Neck North JV baseball team had a game versus Plainview this past week. Following the first two dominant performances this year, which Great Neck won, Great Neck won again against Plainview by a score of 18-0. A shutout performance and complete game pitched by Jake Hakimian led the way for the North victory. In addition, Mathew Heimowitz went 2-2 with two doubles and a couple of RBI’s to help seal the victory. Plus, Tony Arias, also known as the “big slugger,” went 2-3 with two doubles.