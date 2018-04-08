Great Neck North Sports Highlights

These past few weeks were stressful for all the kids trying out for the Great Neck North sports teams. In addition to having to study, tryouts took up quite a lot of time. The weather wasn’t the most cooperative for outdoor spring sports, but now the coaches have picked the teams and are ready for the season.

The schedules should be out soon, and Great Neck North is looking to add this year’s teams to the banners that hang in the gym as division and conference champions. Each of the banners indicate the year Great Neck North was a champion, with many of them including multiple years, some even consecutive. The golf, tennis, track, baseball and lacrosse teams will be competing this spring. The only banner that hangs with no winning years is golf—and we hope that changes this year.