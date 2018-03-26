Great Neck North Sports Highlights

Great Neck North sports tryouts are going on now for golf, tennis, track, baseball and lacrosse. The coaches only keep a certain number of players on each team, so kids are always getting cut, moving up from junior varsity to varsity and making the team. All of the spring sports teams include only Great Neck North players, except for one—golf. Since North doesn’t have enough athletes who play golf, the team is combined with Great Neck South. Most teams will begin competing in about two weeks. Good luck to those trying out.