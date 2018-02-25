Great Neck North Sports Highlights

The Great Neck North Varsity and JV B basketball team had home games this past Wednesday, Feb. 14.

The varsity team had clinched a spot in the playoffs the previous week and were now in the playoff race. The team’s first playoff game was against Manhasset. These two teams had not played each other before this season, so each team was unfamiliar with the other’s playing style. The first three quarters of the game were evenly matched. Each team was able to make buckets as well as defensive stops at the appropriate times. Through the third quarter, the Great Neck North team had a three-point advantage. As the fourth quarter went by with the team’s playoff hopes still alive, the Manhasset team became much more dominant. The North team wanted to be able to stop Manhasset. The game came down to the wire and finished with a jump shot from a Manhasset player to win the game. The game was exciting and fun. At the end, the North team was led by Daniel Sharifian with 26 points. This was not the way the North squad wanted its season to end; however, congratulations to the Manhasset team on a great victory.

The junior varsity team had a game earlier that day, which was JV B’s last game of the season, since junior varsity does not have playoffs. However, the team only had five losses this season and wanted to make a final statement. This game was dominated by stars John Javaheri and Russel Harunian on the offensive end, and led by Liam Nihan and Manny Hakimian on the defensive end. The Manhasset opponent was playing great, but just could not contain the North team. This was a great ending to the North team’s season, with a win over Manhasset.

The Great Neck North indoor track team had an amazing season this year. Many records were broken by players such as Josh Zabih in the 600m race and Maor Amar in the 1600m race. In addition, three competitors are being sent to All State, including Daniela Vasquez, Sam Law and Austyn Durham. What an amazing job by these athletes for the Blazers.