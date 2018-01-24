Great Neck North Sports Highlights

The Great Neck North JVB Basketball Team played Syosset this past Saturday. This is the first time the two teams met this season, so both of them wanted to come out on top with a victory. The North squad was led by Russell Harunian with 15 points and 10 assists. His ability to find his teammates put the North team in the lead. Manny Hakimian had the shooting hand for the Blazers, putting up 14 points, including several three pointers and several great defensive blocks. Nathaniel Hakim was also great on the defensive side, controlling the glass by grabbing tons of rebounds, as well as putting up nine points. The Blazers stayed on top in the first quarter with the amazing defense by Hakimian and the other North teammates. Although the Blazers leading scorer John Javaheri was out due to an injury, the North team was able to come out on top with the 49-42 victory.

The Great Neck North Swim Team had a home meet on Friday against North Shore. Since the North team was coming off two straight wins, the team wanted to continue its success by adding another good win. Unfortunately for the North Shore swim team, it had a total of eight swimmers, which meant that if they wanted to participate in this meet, the team would have to recycle its players continuously. This was simply too much for North Shore. Great swims performed by Eytan Ran in the 100-meter breaststroke, Raj in the 100-meter backstroke and Erik Cohen in the 500-meter freestyle events led to the North’s dominant first half. The Blazers would continue on with its success in the second half with Medley Relay first-place finishes by John Kirshner, Ryan Chang, Cody and Omeed. The North squad played amazing with multiple people setting personal records, even though one of its top stars, Wellington Chen, wasn’t there. In the end, the North team was triumphant against North Shore.