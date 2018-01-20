Great Neck North Sports Highlights

The Great Neck North High School JVB Basketball Team played Massapequa this past week. The last matchup between these two teams consisted of a game-winning three pointer by Jon Javaheri for the Blazers. So, the North team was very confident going into this game. However, the Massapequa squad wasn’t going to lose again and wanted a fight. The game between these two rivals was very close in the first half. But, the Blazers were just handing the Massapequa team uncontested shots. However, the great defense led by Russell Harunian finally stopped many of the shots. The North’s offense was led by Manny Hakimian and his 12 points. His great passing ability allowed teammates to make easy shots and his shooting ability gave the North team a spark. However, by that time, North was down by too much to make up the difference. Massapequa played well and came out to play. The Blazers never gave up and tried to cut the lead, unfortunately it was just too late and North lost.

The Great Neck North Varsity Swim Team also played Massapequa this week. The Blazers were coming off a win last week and were trying to make a repeat performance. The North team had begun the meet with a great start with many first-place finishes led by Wellington Chen and Brian Tsai. Unfortunately, the Blazers don’t have any divers, so the free 10 points were awarded directly to Massapequa. With a 12-point deficit at halftime, the Blazers needed to make a push. And, so, they did. The entire team put on its best game and won the meet. They played well and want to continue this success moving forward.