Great Neck North Sports Highlights

The Great Neck North High School Varsity swim team had a home meet against Herricks just before winter break. This was the second game of the swim team’s season, and the Great Neck North team just didn’t come to play, the team wanted to make a strong showing to turn itself around from the previous week.

The great input from Coach Puca and Coach Rodriguez put kids in races where they felt the swimmers would succeed against the opponent. The races they should have won were only lost by a slight margin. Unfortunately, the North team has dropped two games from the start of the season, which the swimmers should have won, and they would have become triumphant. The team still has the rest of its games this month, and are hoping to make a real push down the stretch to come up at top in the conference and eventually make it to county-wide or state-wide events.

The Great Neck North Junior Varsity B basketball team played a home game against Jericho during the week before school recess. The North team was coming off an unfortunate loss to Roslyn but still obtained a record of 3-1. The team was hot in the past weeks and wanted to make a statement against Jericho—to show that they wanted Roslyn again. The game had been completely controlled by the North team for the whole game and had great prefaces from Jon Javaheri with 16 points and included great defense from Jaden Weissler. The team was moving the ball fluidly and making great passes to one another to lead to easy points.