Great Neck North Sports Highlights

The Great Neck North High School JV B basketball team played Massapequa this past week. Massapequa and GNN are two of the best teams and have shared a great rivalry in the past. The game was very close with great defense provided by both teams. The game came down to the wire with the score 24-24. With about 20 seconds left, North had the ball and was waiting for the final shot for the win. The passing from the starting five players had left Jon Javahari with a contested three-point shot, which found the bottom of the net for the Great Neck win.

The Great Neck North High School JV A team played Great Neck South this week. This has always been a tremendous rivalry and was another exciting game. The GN Blazers had played a dominant brand of basketball with Mike Jacobs scoring 24 points, Nat scoring 10 points as well as Ethan another 10 points. The great defense by Luke Hakimian and Jackson Cronin, combined with Ethan Youseffi providing blocked shots and amazing rebounding, allowed the Blazers to be well up in the fourth quarter. They continued to succeed on the passing of Hakimian and Cronin and the scoring of Jacobs. The North team came out victorious with the score 56-32.

The Great Neck North Varsity basketball team played the division rivals Great Neck South as well this past week. Always an exciting game and well attended, the crowd witnessed a great victory by the Blazers.