Great Neck North Sports Highlights

The Great Neck North JV boys baseball team played a big rival this past week, the South Rebels. These two teams met at the beginning of the season but, unfortunately, there were poor weather conditions this time.

The North Blazers came to South High School hungry for a win. In the first inning, Mathew Hiemowitz hit a triple and brought in multiple runs. Great batting by both sides throughout the first couple of innings led to a high-scoring game.

In the final inning, the Blazers scored two runs—and the Rebels none—which gave North a two-run victory over the opposing team. During the game, Nathaniel Hakim and Hiemowitz were severely injured. As a result, during the last two innings, the North squad only played with eight players although regulation is nine players. The team overcame its first loss, kept on pushing and finally pulled out this hard-fought victory.

The Great Neck men’s golf team played two games this past week. One was against Manhasset at the Plandome Country Club course and the other was versus Jericho at Lake Success Country Club. Both games were played very well by both sides. Superb scores for the North team by Raymond Gresafi and Paul Chung gave the team a fighting chance. Although North didn’t win either of the matches, the team will be playing its last two games this season this upcoming week.

The Great Neck North JV boys lacrosse team played Roosevelt School at home. North played amazingly throughout the game and came out victorious with a score of 21-16. The Blazers were led by Eric Cohen, a sophomore, who scored nine goals. Aaron Amirian played amazingly as well, with three goals and five assists.