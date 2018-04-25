Great Neck North Golf And Track Highlights

The Great Neck men’s golf team had two games this past week. One was played at home on the Lake Success Golf Course against Friends Academy and the away game was played against Cold Spring Harbor at Piping Rock Golf Course.

This week’s weather wasn’t great for playing golf. The games were again played in 40-degree weather with most players wearing gloves and ski hats, trying to stay warm. Plus, the fairways were soaked from the rain, which made for less than ideal conditions.

Great Neck lost both games and has struggled to find its winning ways after its first win of the season last week. But they put up a fight in both matches, only losing by 10 or 15 strokes. The complications the weather presented this past week were a major contributing factor in these losses, but having two away games next week with perfect sunny conditions will make it easier for the team to play.

The boys and girls track and field team had a time trials meet up in Glen Head last Friday. Many players said that the trials are a wonderful way to see where you are in your game and make improvements prior to playing in a race or game.

The Great Neck team secured an exciting triumph as a record was set in pole vaulting.