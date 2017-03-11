Great Neck Man Arrested For Robbery On Friday

A 26-year-old Great Neck man was arrested for a robbery in Great Neck last night, Friday, March 10, at 8:15 p.m., report Nassau County Police from the Third Squad.

According to detectives, while in the rear of 647 Middle Neck Rd., behind Deli on the Green, Rony Fernando Inestroza approached a 43-year-old man and punched him in the stomach. Inestroza then removed his belt and struck the man in the head with the buckle, causing him to fall to the ground and his cell phone to fall out of his pocket. The robber then grabbed the phone and ran.

The victim, who suffered a laceration to his head, refused medical attention. He advised investigating detectives that he knew Inestroza from the area and possibly where he lived.

Detectives were later able to locate the defendant and placed him under arrest at his Forest Row home.

Inestroza is charged with first-degree robbery as well as second-degree menacing for an unrelated incident that occurred on Friday, Jan. 13, in Great Neck. He will be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead today, Saturday, March 11.