Great Neck Man Arrested For DWI With Young Son In Car

A Great Neck man was arrested for aggravated driving while intoxicated (Leandra’s Law) in Manhasset on Sunday, Oct. 8, at 10:46 p.m., according to the Nassau County Police Department Third Precinct.

Jose Castillo, 33, was operating a 2001 Hyundai Elantra northbound on Plandome Road/George Street while intoxicated—and his 9-year-old son was in the car.

The defendant was placed under arrest at the scene. The child was released to his mother.

No injuries were reported.

The Spruce Street resident is being charged with aggravated driving intoxicated (child 15), endangering the welfare of a child, DWI, driving alcohol impaired, unlicensed operator and several other VTL violations. He will be arraigned on Monday, Oct. 9, in First District Court in Hempstead.

Don’t drink and drive!