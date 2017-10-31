Great Neck Library Election Results

The results of the Great Neck Library Oct. 30 election are as follows:

For Board of Trustees four-year terms ending January 2022, for the seat currently held by Marietta DiCamillo, Weihua Yan received 235 votes, and for Michael Fuller’s seat, Dr. Barry Smith received 130 votes.

For Nominating Committee three-year terms ending January 2021, for the seat currently held by Marie Franzoni, Cheng “Carey” Ye received 230 votes and Independent Candidate Josie Pizer received 5 votes from proxies cast prior to her withdrawal from the race. For the seat currently held by Omer Soykan, Sam Gottlieb received 125 votes.

Pizer, the only person who filed a petition as an independent candidate but withdrew from the race, was appointed by the Board of Trustees to fill Douglas Hwee’s trustee seat on Oct. 24. Pizer’s seat will run through January 2019.