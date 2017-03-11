Great Neck Japanese Women’s Chorus Concert

The Sakura Chorus will perform its 34th annual concert at the Main Branch.

Enjoy the music of the Great Neck Japanese Women’s Chorus Sakura at its 34th annual concert on Sunday, March 12, at 2:30 p.m. in the community room of the Main Library. The 20 members, who live throughout Long Island and rehearse weekly at the Great Neck Library, enjoy singing in the chorus, sharing their love of music and making new friends. These volunteers share their musical culture with the people across the United States.

The program will include Sakura Sakura, Japanese and classical favorites, Bob Chilcott’s A Little Jazz Mass and more. Sakura Chorus members are Chairperson Shigeno Okamoto; Conductor Sahoko Sato Timpone; Pianist Rikako Asanuma; Sopranos Akiko Blanchard, Kumiko Mizoguchi, Shigeno Okamoto, Keiko Shibazaki, Mitsuyo Shoji, Aya Taniwaki and Kay Vissa; Mezzo-Sopranos Misa Doi, Toshiko Higashino, Miyuki Kaikawa, Tatsumi Kakimoto, Junko Kohama, Hiroko Matsui and Ikuko So; and Altos Yasuko Fujishiro, Mari Kawanobe, Naomi Shiromoto, Ayako Shirota, Junko Smitham and Mizuko Yasufuku.

