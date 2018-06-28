Great Neck Historical Society Needs Storage Space

By Alice Kasten

T he Great Neck Historical Society desperately needs the help of the community to find a place to keep its materials and local historic artifacts.

Currently, our materials are being stored in the basements of board members’ homes, but this is far from ideal.

We are beginning to accumulate donations of historic articles—both files and objects—and need a secure location that is relatively temperature controlled and resistant to flooding. We also need to store items such as T-shirts, which we sell at street fairs.

The ideal location would be a small room—or even a large closet—in a storefront or an office building. We would need access on an irregular basis to pick up and drop off materials.

If you can offer such a location, or know of someone who might, please contact us at www.greatneckhistorical.org or call 516-288-6124.

Alice Kasten is president of the Great Neck Historical Society.