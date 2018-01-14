Great Neck Dragonflies Win Division

The Great Neck Dragonflies, a U-12 girls travel team in the Great Neck Soccer Club, won its Long Island Junior Soccer League division for the third straight time. The team, comprised of Serena Askari, Kate Conlon, Gabby Feder, Rena Geula, Arielle Hernandez, Allie Kam, Gabby Kashani, Justine Khadavi, Dana Li, Alexa Piotrowski, Talia Sarraf, Lilian Sun, Valerie Tabaroki, Helen Tang and Maggie Wu, moved up divisions after each of the last two division wins and will be moving into the Champion Division of its age bracket in the spring. The team finished with a record of seven wins, no losses and two ties.

—Justine Khadavi