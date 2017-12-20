Great Neck Doc Wins Physician Scientist Award

By
Great Neck Record Staff
-
0
12
Roy S. Chuck, MD, PhD (Photo by Jimi Celeste/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Roy S. Chuck, MD, PhD, professor and chairman, Paul Henkind Chair in the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences at Montefiore Health System/Albert Einstein College of Medicine, was awarded the Fight for Sight Foundation’s 2017 Physician Scientist Award. Chuck is a longtime stem cell investigator in connection with corneal transplantation and sight restoration. His work includes cutting-edge corneal stem cell surgery, which has a success rate of nearly 50 percent—one of the highest for stem cell surgery. The procedure requires removing scar tissue resulting from injury or a genetic condition and transplanting donated corneal stem cells onto the eye. If successful, the introduced stem cells heal the wound and vision is restored. At Einstein, Chuck is developing research centers focusing on ophthalmological disorders including cataracts, ocular surface disease/dry eye, glaucoma, macular degeneration and eye conditions associated with diabetes.

SHARE
Previous articleJack G. Permut, 97
Great Neck Record Staff

Since 1908, the Great Neck Record has served the communities of Great Neck, Great Neck Estates, Great Neck Plaza, Kensington, Kings Point, Lake Success, Russell Gardens, Saddle Rock, Thomaston and the unincorporated areas as a source for local news and community events.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply