Gold Coast Arts To Showcase Student Achievements

The Gold Coast Arts Center’s Festival of the Arts Student Art exhibit will open on Thursday, April 12.

The Gold Coast Arts Center will present its annual Festival of the Arts Student Art show, featuring the works of more than 100 students from ages 3 to adult, with a special reception celebrating the artists’ accomplishments on Thursday, April 12, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 113 Middle Neck Rd.

This free exhibition will showcase the students’ talents in drawing, painting, cartooning, fashion and ceramics and will be open to the public through May 11 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dedicated to promoting the arts through education, exhibition, performance and outreach, the Gold Coast Arts Center offers a wide range of classes for students of all ages and abilities to express themselves and develop their skills in the areas of arts, ceramic, dance, theater, chess, fencing and music.

Learn more at www.goldcoastarts.org/school-for-the-arts.

