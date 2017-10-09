GNWPCD Collects 400 Pounds Of Meds

The Great Neck Water Pollution Control District (GNWPCD) in partnership with Reach Out America, Great Neck Breast Cancer Coalition, North Shore Action, Nassau County Police, Northwell Health and the Boy Scouts, welcomed more than 100 local residents to its free medical disposal drive-thru on Sept. 17, when more than 400 pounds of expired and unused medications was collected.

“Thanks to the Great Neck community and event partners, the district’s first-ever Shed the Meds event was an overwhelming success with a constant line of cars pulling through our drive-thru to drop off pharmaceutical waste,” said GNWPCD Commissioner Patty Katz. “This initiative not only garnered an incredible response from the community, but raised awareness of the harmful effects that flushing medication has to our water supply and environment.”

The GNWPCD aims to lower pharmaceutical compounds in the water system through its ongoing pharmaceutical take-back program. Free pharmaceutical disposal kits for unused medications are available to Great Neck residents at district headquarters at 236 East Shore Rd.

The community can use the pharmaceutical disposal kits with prepaid postage to dispose of unused medications in their original containers, including legally held Schedule II, III, IV and V controlled drugs and narcotics. Liquid medications of up to four ounces can also be included in the disposal kits, but must be placed in sealed plastic bags. For more information about drug schedules, visit www.dea.gov/druginfo/ds.shtml.

“The district has once again stepped into a leading role amongst wastewater treatment facilities by offering ongoing opportunities for residents to safely dispose of their medications,” said Commissioner Jerry Landsberg. “We look forward to continuing this initiative that benefits both the residents we serve and the environment.”