GNPS/TV Wins First Place At Video Festival

Great Neck Public Schools Television (GNPS/TV) won a first-place award at the Alliance for Community Media (ACM)–Northeast Region 2017 Video Festival. The Best Video honors in the Educational Program category was awarded for the six-minute spotlight video, GNPS South Middle Cultural Heritage Celebration, 2016.

This award-winning video, which aired on the GNPS/TV Spotlight Show, features highlights of South Middle School’s annual event and can be viewed at http://tv.greatneck.k12.ny.us/ch16.html.

The broadcast crew members involved in this production include Aaron Banwer, Jason Biviano, Alexander Dembner, Derek Delson, Raymond Gresalfi, Sidra Hussain, Samuel Katz, Benjamin Kobliner, Christina Liu, Nicole Marinescu, William Miecuna, Ethan Ng, Lauren Parrott, Abraham Rosloff, Michael Shen, Michelle Song, Lauren Wong, Ashley Yu and Ethan Zeltser.

Projects entered in the ACM Video Festival competition are produced throughout New England and New York by students, professionals and senior citizens competing in 20 categories.

Earlier this year, GNPS/TV won two 2017 ACM Hometown Media Awards for Best Broadcast of a Performance or Concert (for the South High School production of the opera, Carmen) and for Best Film (for the 2016 production of Spaghetti Dinner, an annual South Middle School event).

GNPS/TV programs, which are student produced, reflect the offerings of the GNPS and the achievements of its students and staff. For further information, contact Robert Zahn, district educational cable TV producer/director, at 516-441-4676 or rzahn@greatneck.k12.ny.us.