GNPS Bond Referendum Video Now Airing

The Great Neck Public Schools 2017 Bond Referendum video is now airing on demand, 24/7, at www.greatneck.k12.ny.us, and may also be viewed over GNPS/TV in the incorporated villages of Great Neck on Cablevision Channel 75 and on Verizon Channel 32, every 30 minutes, on the hour and half hour.

Prior generations of Great Neck Public School residents have consistently invested in their schools and that commitment is one of the reasons why Great Neck is among the finest school districts in the nation. The current generation is now being asked to reinvest in their schools through a Bond Referendum that will provide more than 30 critical structural projects and 60 educational and building enhancements.

View the video for information on the Bond Issuance, how it will be financed during a 20-year period and the tax impact on a medium-priced home in Great Neck.

For details, read “Vote For The School Bond Referendum On Feb. 14.”