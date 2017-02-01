GNCA Celebrated The Year Of The Rooster

Members of the community and local officials filled Great Neck North High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, for the Lunar New Year celebration hosted by the Great Neck Chinese Association (GNCA) and sponsored by ARCFE (American Regional Center For Entrepreneurs) and New York Wealth Planning Group. The Year of the Rooster was commemorated with musical, dance and comedic performances by talented children and adults.

One of the 12-year cycle of animals which appear in the Chinese zodiac, the Year of the Rooster always follows the Monkey and precedes the Dog. In Chinese astrology, each zodiac year is not just associated with an animal sign, but also one of five elements—gold (metal), wood, water, fire or earth. Both the zodiac sign and the element shape the astrology of the year. This 4,714th Chinese year is a Fire Rooster year, an element-sign combination that only recurs every 60 years. Those born in the year of the Fire Rooster are believed to be trustworthy, with a strong sense of timekeeping and responsibility at work.

The only bird included in the Chinese zodiac, people born in a Year of the Rooster are thought to be observant, confident, hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. Roosters are also active, amusing and popular. They are talkative, outspoken, frank, open, honest and loyal, and like to be the center of attention.

Some very amusing Roosters entertained the crowd at Great Neck North to offer a great beginning for a prosperous new year.