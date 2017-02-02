GNBCC Accepting Internship Applications 

The Great Neck Breast Cancer Coalition (GNBCC) is accepting application essays from high school sophomores and juniors who are science research students or have taken AP and honors bio, chemistry or physics for the Students & Scientists Breast Cancer/Environment Research Program, which is in its 12th year.

To apply for the internship, submit a one-page essay that includes: why you would like to participate in a laboratory or research experience that addresses environmental links to breast cancer and breast cancer prevention, and what goals you have for interning at a laboratory/research facility. GNBCC also requires a letter of recommendation from the applicant’s science teacher.

The essay and recommendation must be emailed to lpw513@gmail.com by Feb. 10. After the essay is approved and recommendation received, the applicant will be contacted for an interview.

To read final essays written by students who have completed the program and to get an idea of the internship experience, visit www.greatneckbcc.org.