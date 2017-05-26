GN Memorial Day Parade Seeks Participants

Memorial Day is approaching and the Great Neck Memorial Day Parade Committee is calling all Great Neck residents, local service members and community groups to come out and show their pride for the peninsula’s military men and women in the 93rd annual Memorial Day Parade.

The parade committee is encouraging everyone in the area to participate and show their appreciation for active and former military members, here and abroad, who have selflessly served our country—especially those who made the supreme sacrifice.

The parade, which will be held on Monday, May 29, rain or shine, offers an opportunity to salute these men and women for their service to our nation.

Led for the past several years by Parade Chairperson Louise McCann, commander of The American Legion Captain Charles A. Fowler, Jr. Post #160, under the auspices of the Gilliar-Norwill Veterans of Foreign War Post #372, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and Great Neck Alert and Vigilant Fire Companies, the parade will honor all service men and women who have sacrificed their lives protecting our country.

“It is important to remember the heroism of those who served, with gratitude for their service,” said McCann.

The parade will begin at Middle Neck Road and Susquehanna Avenue at 9:30 a.m. sharp and will proceed north along Middle Neck Road to the Village Green, where a ceremony will be held at the Wall of Remembrance, located at the north end of the Green.

Marchers, including members of the Alert and Vigilant Fire Companies, local elected officials and many Great Neck social and religious organizations, will honor, reflect and remember those who have fought, those who are still defending our nation and those who have perished in protection of our freedoms.

McCann and all the members of the Great Neck Memorial Day Parade committee hope that the community will turn out in large numbers to show support for those in the armed forces. Seating at the Village Green is available for all service members, veterans and their families.

