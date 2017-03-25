GN Man Arrested For Dealing Drugs, Resisting 

A Great Neck man was arrested for dealing drugs early this morning, Saturday, March 25, at 12:50 a.m. in Great Neck, report Nassau County Third Squad police officers.

According to detectives, in response to community complaints regarding drug sales, Nassau County Bureau of Special Operations officers conducted intensive patrols in plain clothes in the Great Neck area.

Officers observed a hand-to-hand drug transaction in front of 46 Great Neck Rd., by the closed Cheeburger Cheeburger, and arrested 21-year-old Corey Howell of Spinney Hill Road.

Howell ignored officers lawful orders and resisted arrest by flailing his arms and pushing an officer as he attempted to run away. The officer suffered abrasions, bruising and pain to his hand, knee and elbow.

During the search of the defendant and his vehicle, officers found a substance believed to be marijuana, non-odor drug bags, a scale and more than $3,500 in cash.

Howell is charged with second-degree assault, possession of a forged instrument, criminal sale of marijuana, obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest and criminal possession of marijuana. He will be arraigned today, Saturday, March 25, in First District Court at 99 Main St. in Hempstead.

