Gimondo Named Administrator Of The Year

Ronald Gimondo, principal of the John F. Kennedy School, has been selected as the only elementary school administrator in Nassau and Suffolk Counties to receive the 2016–17 Council of Administrators and Supervisors (CAS) Administrator of the Year Award.

Albert Voorneveld, CAS president, told Gimondo, “You have proved that leadership, vision and achievement can bring demonstrable results for the children in your community. Long Island has many outstanding public schools because of accomplished educators like you who work tirelessly on behalf of their students and school communities.”

Last fall, Gimondo was recognized by the Town of North Hempstead as part of Hispanic Heritage Month for having a “positive influence” in the North Hempstead community and for helping Kennedy School Hispanic-American students and their families “by leading with integrity…and by being dependable, knowledgeable, trustworthy and loyal.”