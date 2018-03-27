Gerald Peretsman, 89

Gerald Peretsman, a Russell Gardens resident for more than five decades, passed away peacefully in his home on March 4. He was 89 years old.

A graduate of Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Columbia University, Peretsman was an executive in corporate finance at ITT, Irving Trust Company, and Bank of New York/Mellon.

He was extremely active in the local community, especially once he retired. He served as president of REAP (Retired, Energetic, Active People) and was honored in 2017 by the Town of North Hempstead for his major role in creating and running the Project Independence radio station, WCWP, and in 2013 by Nassau County as an “outstanding individual.”

He was a beloved husband of 55 years to his wife, Elinor (née Allen), who died in 2011, and a loving father to Miriam Peretsman and Julie Levy. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Sophie, Jack, Jake and Alec.

Donations may be made in his memory to the Hannah Peretsman Breene Foundation at www.hannahperetsmanbreenefoundation.org or 596 Longview Rd., South Orange NJ 07079.