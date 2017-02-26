Gavin Douglas, 48

Gavin Douglas of Great Neck passed away suddenly and peacefully on Friday, Feb. 10, at age 48. His family and community of friends are deeply saddened.

Gavin was a warm, kind soul with a huge, loving, generous heart and a very sharp mind. He especially enjoyed cars, racing, animals and talking about politics. He had a contagious smile, deep humility and would do anything for anyone. He was a wonderful, loving son, brother, uncle, a loyal friend to many and an adoring godfather to Lexi and Hailey, daughters of his lifelong friends, Dave and Marni Cicalese. The girls were the light of his life and brought him such joy, pride and an overabundance of great memories.

Gavin is survived by his sister, Stephanie Douglas; brother, Jordan Douglas; mother, Linda Douglas; father, Stephen Douglas; nieces, Jasmine Douglas-Hughes, Isla and Iona Bristol; nephew, Skye Douglas-Hughes; brother in-law, Marc Hughes; as well as his wonderful extended family in New York and Arizona.

Gavin touched so many people in his gentle way, and his sparkly spirit will warm them and live on in their hearts forever!

Family and friends will always love and cherish their memories of Gavin! Race on!