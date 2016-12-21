Flynn Is New Manhasset-Lakeville Water/Fire Commissioner

Steven Flynn was elected the new commissioner for the Manhasset-Lakeville Water/Fire District on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Flynn received 522 votes, beating incumbent Donald O’Brien, who received 449 votes.

Prior to the election, Flynn, a 27-year volunteer fireman, said, “I am from Manhasset, volunteer for Manhasset and will continue to serve the Manhasset-Lakeville Water and Fire district with utmost respect for our community with the pride and tradition that my family has instilled in me. I feel that I am the right candidate in this election for commissioner because I bring the right blend of fire and water background coupled with the love I have for this town as a 46-year resident. Along with the two other members of the board, I believe together we can work in the best interest of our district.”