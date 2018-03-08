Field Hockey Team Fundraises For Breast Cancer Awareness

The North Middle School Girls Field Hockey team held a Pink Game to raise awareness for breast cancer, where team members decorated the field with pink posters and held a bake sale that raised more than $150 for the school’s Relay for Life program.

North Middle holds Relay for Life fundraisers throughout the year, culminating with the Relay Field Day in June. Past Relay for Life events included the Wear Pink Campaign, collecting coloring books and crayons for Cohen Children’s Medical Center and grade level Penny Wars, according to Field Hockey Team Coach Stefanie Oddo. Some of the events also include raffle baskets with items donated by members of the community.

Oddo said that plans are underway for several exciting events and activities.

Relay for Life, a community-based fundraising event of the American Cancer Society, collects donations to improve cancer survival, decrease the incidence of cancer and improve the quality of life for cancer patients and their caretakers.