FIDF Real Estate Division Raises Funds

One hundred and fifty of New York’s most prestigious real estate professionals gathered for the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) New York Real Estate Division Sixth Annual Golf Outing, raising more than $175,000 to support well-being and educational programs for the soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The daylong event at Glen Oaks Country Club in Old Westbury honored Michael Stern, one of New York City’s most prominent developers and the founder and managing partner of JDS Development Group, for his commitment to Israel’s soldiers and for his leadership in the New York real estate community.

“This is a cause that is close to me,” said Stern. “What Friends of the IDF does is important and I’m proud to be a part of it. I am pleased, honored and humbled to accept this award and to join past honorees whom I have long admired and respected.”

The FIDF New York Real Estate Division was created in 2006 by a group of successful business and philanthropic leaders who were passionate about uniting members of the real estate community to support the men and women who protect and defend the Jewish State. Since then, this division has helped with several projects, including the construction of a well-being center at the IDF Revaya Base for the 188th Armored Brigade’s 71st battalion and other programs for soldiers. The Real Estate Division plays a central role in the activities of the FIDF tristate region.

“Time and again, I’m inspired by the New York real estate community’s show of support for Israel’s brave soldiers,” said FIDF New York Real Estate Division Chairman Shimon Shkury, who is also founder and president of Ariel Property Advisors. “It is my honor and privilege to stand with the soldiers of the IDF, who protect Israel and Jews around the world.”

Also attending the event were IDF soldiers First Lt. Yael, a platoon commander in a special operations intelligence collection unit, and Sgt. First Class (Res.) Maor, who served as an undercover counterterrorism operative and whose college education was sponsored by FIDF’s IMPACT! Scholarship Program.

“Without FIDF and the IMPACT! Scholarship Program, I would not have had the skills to start my own business. Thank you again for changing my life,” Maor told Andrea Stark, the FIDF supporter who sponsored his college education, at the event.

“I am so proud of FIDF and what they do, and I am very, very proud of everybody’s generosity here tonight. We together can influence the future leaders of Israel. Maybe dreams can come true,” said Stark.

Other distinguished guests included FIDF National Board Member and New York Real Estate Division Chairman Emeritus Ofer Yardeni, who is chairman and CEO of Stonehenge Partners; FIDF National Director and CEO Maj. Gen. (Res.) Meir Klifi-Amir; and FIDF Tri-State Executive Director Galit Brichta.