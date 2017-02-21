Fencing Teams Score Top Awards

The South High Girls Fencing Team had a banner year. They were undefeated, 14–0; named Girls Large School Champions; Overall Season Champions; and Nassau County Champions. Led by Captain Macy Meng and Ariel Kang, they captured the Nassau County Championship when they defeated the North High Girls Fencing Team in the finals, 14–7.

The South High Boys Fencing Team took third place at the County Championships. They were led by Edmond Wu, who captured the Gold Medal in saber. Steven Grams won Gold in épée; Wentao (Jeffery) Li took the Bronze Medal in foil; and Captain Matthew Ko took Fourth-Place in épée.

At the recent Nassau County Individual Fencing Tournament, the South High Girls team was led by reigning, and now defending, épée champion, Meng. In foil, Kang secured the Bronze Medal and, in saber, Muen (Mary) Ye and Michelle Song took fifth and sixth places, respectively.

South High Coach Catherine Sagevick was named 2017 Nassau County Girls Coach of the Year. South High’s boys coach is Joshua Baravarian.

The North High Girls Fencing Team was named Small School Champions, taking second place at the Nassau County Championships.

The North High Boys Fencing Team took fourth place at the County Championships, with Shannon Sarker winning first place in saber. North High Coaches are Michael Calderaro and Tyler Healy.