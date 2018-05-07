Family & Children’s Association Seeks Volunteers For Senior Programs

The Family & Children's Association is looking for people with big hearts, a willingness to learn and grow and a desire to make a difference in the lives of others. There are volunteer opportunities available with the FCA's senior programs.
FCA believes that volunteering should be rewarding and beneficial for both the volunteer and the recipient. If you believe the following opportunities work with your availability, strengths and interests, contact the people listed below.
Friendly Visiting Program
One hour per week can change a life.
Jessica DiCarlo
516-292-1300
jdicarlo@familyandchildrens.org
Ombudservice
Advocate for seniors living away from home.
Mary Claire Campion
516-466-9718
mcampion@familyandchildrens.org
Financial Counseling and Health Insurance Counseling
Help seniors relieve financial and health-related stress.
Martha Mata
516-485-3425
mmata@familyandchildrens.org
The Family & Children's Association is located at 100 East Old Country Rd., Mineola. For more information, visit www.familyandchildrens.org/volunteer.
