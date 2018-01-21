Evelyn Yonelunas, 97

Evelyn Yonelunas of Syosset, formerly of Great Neck, passed away peacefully on Dec. 20. She was 97 years old.

She was born Evelyn Marie Marro on May 29, 1920, in Port Washington to Alexander and Mary Marro.

Evelyn worked at Grumman Aircraft as a riveter during WWII. In 1945, she married Charles Martin Yonelunas and the couple moved to Great Neck. Evelyn was a longtime member of St. Aloysius parish, as well as its Altar and Rosary societies. She was also a member of the Woman’s Club of Great Neck. Evelyn spent several years working at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

She and Charles moved to Syosset in 1995, where Evelyn was a member of the Syosset Homemakers Council.

Evelyn loved spending time with her family and friends, doing puzzles, making crafts and taking trips to Woodloch Pines for more than 30 years.

She was predeceased in 2001 by her husband of 56 years, Charles, and five siblings, Raphael Marro, Angelina Simmons, Harold Marro, Ralph Marro and Josephine DiLeo. Evelyn is survived by her three children, Sandra J. Ruiz (Dave Ruiz), Joan M. Church (Warren Church) and Thomas C. Yonelunas (Debbi); four grandchildren, John W. Walker (Kim), David S. Yonelunas (Jackie), Brett A. Yonelunas (Jen) and Lindsay M. Church; and five great-grandchildren, Katelyn Walker, Sarah Walker, Myles and Juliet Yonelunas, and Alexa Yonelunas.