Erin Lipinsky Sets New Fundraising Record

Members of the Great Neck Alert Fire Company and the Alert Junior Firefighters recently came out to support Great Neck resident Erin Lipinsky at the annual Polar Plunge at Tobay Beach in Massapequa. The event was a joint effort between the Town of North Hempstead and the Town of Oyster Bay.

For many years, the Great Neck Alert Fire Company has been an ardent supporter of Lipinsky, a longtime member of the Great Neck Spirits Basketball Team for Special Olympics, who was once again the top fundraiser in the Town of North Hempstead. This year, he raised more than $14,000 for the Freezin’ for a Reason Polar Plunge, which raises money for the athletes of Special Olympics New York.

Rebecca Strickland, associate director of development for Special Olympics New York for the Long Island Region, worked very closely with Lipinsky this year, along with his coaches and family members.

“There is no one that has been more dedicated to Special Olympics than Erin,” said Strickland. “He has been waiting for plunge day since August of last year when he started his first fundraising event for this plunge. He gets the whole township excited for this plunge and the fan base he has is so incredible and supportive.”

Strickland was recently featured with Lipinsky in an interview on Public Access Television to promote this year’s Polar Plunge. According to Lipinsky, the most important reason for donating to the cause is “to raise money to help the kids.”

To make a donation, visit Lipinsky’s fundraising page at http://events.nyso.org/goto/erinlipinsky.