Elsie F. Wallens, 101

Elsie F. Wallens passed away on Saturday, June 9. She was 101 years old.

She resided in Great Neck for 63 years. In fact, she had lived in the same house since 1955.

An advocate for social justice and environmental protection, Elsie was kind, generous, witty and elegant, a loyal friend and a dearly loved family matriarch.

She folk danced and played tennis well into her 90s. Elsie was truly one of a kind.

She was the beloved wife of Stanley M. Wallens and a devoted mother. She is survived by her children, Laura Gold, Kathy Wallens and Peter Wallens, and their spouses, her grandchildren, Joanna Stoller, Allison Katz, Amber Doctrow and Rebecca Hill, and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 17, at 10 a.m. at Riverside-Nassau North Chapel, 55 North Station Plaza in Great Neck. Friends are invited to join the family sitting shiva on Sunday, June 17, from 6 to 9 p.m.; Tuesday, June19, from 3 to 6 p.m.; and Thursday, June 21, from 6 to 9 p.m. at 11 Lodge Rd. in Great Neck.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to World Jewish Congress, Southern Poverty Law Center or Earth Justice.