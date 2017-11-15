Ellen Birnbaum Reelected

Democrat Ellen W. Birnbaum was reelected to her third term as Nassau County Legislator for the 10th District with 7,467 votes or 65.23 percent to beat Great Neck resident and Republican candidate David A. Adhami.

A lifelong resident of Nassau County and a 36-year resident of Great Neck, Birnbaum is serving her second term as legislator for the 10th District, which includes the entire Great Neck Peninsula, Manhasset Hills, the Village of North Hills and parts of Albertson, Garden City Park, Herricks, Manhasset, North New Hyde Park and Searingtown.

Prior to being elected to the Legislature, she served as the director of the Office of Intermunicipal Coordination (OIC) for the Town of North Hempstead where she helped villages, schools and special districts within the town save money for taxpayers through shared services and cooperative projects. She also convened many conferences regarding important issues affecting our community such as hurricane preparedness, airplane noise abatement and police precinct closings, and has worked extensively on constituent services, including tree trimming, pothole repair, street signage and road drainage. She has also served as a director of the Water Authority of Great Neck North.

The legislator is concerned about domestic abuse and violence and has developed programs to educate the public about the dangers of, and remedies for, relationship abuse and bullying. She is also concerned with the care of senior citizens who wish to remain in their own homes and has taken an active role on the Veterans and Senior Affairs Committee.