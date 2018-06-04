Electrical Grid Upgrades Begin In Plaza, Estates

To improve the reliability of the energy grid and reduce the number of customers affected by an outage, PSEG Long Island began a circuit-reliability project in Great Neck Plaza and Great Neck Estates in May that will last approximately 10 months.

PSEG Long Island contractors will replace existing electrical wires, install new and more durable poles, install or replace switching equipment and transfer main-line wires underground in select rear properties to enhance reliability.

The route covers approximately .8 miles along an electric main-line circuit and crews will work on the following streets:

• Bayview Avenue, between Glenwood Drive and Cedar Drive;

• North and south forks of Hillcrest Drive, intersecting Bayview Avenue;

• Elm Street, between South Drive and South Middle Neck Road;

• Hillside Avenue, between Elm Street and dead end; and

• Cutter Mill Road, between Ash Place and South Middle Neck Road.

Crews will move the main-line wires underground along the following streets:

• Bayview Avenue, between South Drive and 37 Bayview Ave.;

• South Drive, between Bayview Avenue and Maple Drive;

• Maple Drive, between South Drive and Myrtle Drive;

• Myrtle Drive, between Maple Drive and Sycamore Drive;

• Sycamore Drive, between Bayview Avenue and Myrtle Drive;

• Magnolia Drive, between Myrtle Drive and Gateway Drive;

• Cedar Drive, between Magnolia Drive and Myrtle Drive; and

• Gateway Drive, between Magnolia Drive and 19 Gateway Dr.

This project is funded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Hazard Mitigation Assistance Program, which was established to harden electrical distribution infrastructure against future storm damage and help restore power more quickly.

In 2014, more than $729 million of federal recovery funds were secured for the Long Island Power Authority via an agreement between Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and FEMA, under the FEMA 406 Mitigation Program.

“PSEG Long Island works hard every day to ensure customers have the most reliable and resilient electric service possible,” said John O’Connell, PSEG Long Island vice president of Transmission and Distribution Operations. “Undertaking this FEMA-funded project in North Hempstead means even more Long Islanders will be served by equipment that can withstand extreme weather and provide the exceptional service our customers deserve.”

For details, visit www.psegliny.com/page.cfm/AboutUs/CurrentInitiatives/FEMA, select Town of North Hempstead and scroll to see Route Seven.